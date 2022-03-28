Heidi Klum Shines From Head to Toe in Bedazzled Mini Dress & Sandals With Husband Tom Kaulitz at Elton John’s Oscars Party

Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz joined the many stars arriving on the red carpet tonight in Los Angeles at Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Oscars viewing party.

Klum looked glamorous in a sequined and sparkly mini dress. The dress had a scalloped hem and straps that came bedazzled in silver crystals and beads. The TV personality slung a pink feather shrug over her shoulders, also decorated sparkling embellishments.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars Viewing Party 2022. CREDIT: Variety

The supermodel kept her hair up in a messy bun with face-framing fringy bangs.

For footwear, Klum opted for a bedazzled pair of strappy heels with a nude undertone. The crystal-encrusted heels shown brightly under all the lights, matching the sparkle in the model’s dress.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars Viewing Party 2022. CREDIT: Variety

Kaulitz also sparkled in an embellished black suit. The fabric had a sheen that offset the black-on-black look, keeping it from looking too dull. The musician coordinated with classic dress shoe that had a shiny finish.

Heidi Klum at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars Viewing Party 2022. CREDIT: Variety

Heidi Klum at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars Viewing Party 2022. CREDIT: Variety

The 2022 Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — celebrate the top talents across the film industry. This year’s event, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes. Leading the nominations is Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” as well as “Dune,” “Belfast,” “King Richard” and “West Side Story.” The event’s nominees include a range of Hollywood’s top stars, including Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst, and more. The evening concludes with a range of similarly star-studded after parties, hosted by the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Vanity Fair, and more.

