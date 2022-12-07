Heidi Klum Soars in 6-Inch Purple Heels With Pink Minidress at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala

Heidi Klum brought a burst of color to The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Entertainment Gala this morning.

Arriving at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles for the occasion, the “Making the Cut” host posed in a dynamic suiting-inspired outfit. Her ensemble featured a light pink blazer-like minidress with sharp lapels, sans sleeves. The piece was layered over a matching bustier crop top for a dynamic appearance, and complemented by a gold pendant necklace and layered rings.

Heidi Klum attends The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala 2022 at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Dec. 7, 2022. CREDIT: The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

When it came to footwear, Klum strapped into a set of Valentino’s towering platform pumps. Her grape-hued set of $1,200 Tan-Go heels included thick platform soles and closed toes, cinched with thin buckled ankle straps. The “Project Runway” host’s glossy patent set was complete with dynamic 6.1-inch block heels, creating a vibrant sky-high silhouette.

A closer look at Klum’s Valentino pumps. CREDIT: The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Valentino’s Tan-Go pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Valentino

The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Entertainment Gala celebrates the top women in the entertainment industry. This year’s event, held in Los Angeles, is presented by Lifetime and includes a keynote from Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. During the occasion, Charlize Theron will be honored with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award, and Issa Rae will be awarded with the Equity in Entertainment Award. The event also includes numerous star guests and presenters, including Kim Kardashian, Margot Robbie, Janelle Monae, Jamie Lee Curtis and Yvonne Orji.

