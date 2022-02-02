Heidi Klum Takes the Plunge in Latex Catsuit and Pointy Boots for ‘Moonfall’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Heidi Klum was among the many stars who attended the premiere of Halle Berry’s new movie, “Moonfall” on Monday night in LA. Kelly Rowland, Eme Ikwukaor, Joey King, Amanda Kloot, Gillies Marini, Cherie Chan, Sophia Ali and Tia Carrere also graced the carpet to get a first-look at the highly anticipated sci-fi and action film.

Heidi Klum attends the premiere of ‘Moonfall’ held at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 31, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Klum pulled out all the stops to showcase her red carpet fashion.

The “Germany’s Next Topmodel” host wore a plunging patent leather blazer that included a large thick belt that wrapped around her midriff and an asymmetrical hemline. She coordinated her jacket with a latex catsuit and stockings. Klum added an edge to her vinyl ensemble with a dark smokey eye and red pointy nails.

Heidi Klum wears latex ensemble to the ‘Moonfall’ on January 31, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

She accessorized her look with a black alligator-print clutch and styled her lustrous blond locs in slight waves. When it came down to footwear, the “America’s Got Talent” judge tied her look together with a pair of pointed-toe boots.

The “Making the Cut” presenter is known for having one of the most stellar records in the fashion industry. She has starred in campaigns for Liz Claiborne, Marc Jacobs and Victoria’s Secret. She was also an Angel for Victoria’s Secret and hosted the label’s famous fashion shows in 2002, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009. Her style consists of a trendy and versatile aesthetic. For footwear, she tends to gravitate towards various boot styles and pointy pumps.

