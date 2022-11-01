Heidi Klum Reveals Viral Worm Costume with Husband Tom Kaulitz for Halloween Party

At last, Heidi Klum’s Halloween costume has been revealed this year.

On Monday night, the “Germany’s Next Top Model” host arrived to her namesake annual Halloween party dressed as a worm. The supermodel’s attire, which rendered her completely unrecognizable, featured a lengthy ridged prosthetic tube coated in layers of brown, orange and beige paint. For added camp, Klum enlisted husband, Tom Kaulitz, to dress as a fisherman — albeit, one with a gouged-out eye — and dangle her from a hook, which she demonstrated by rolling around on the red carpet.

Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum’s 21st Annual Halloween Party at Moxy Lower East Side in New York City on Oct. 31, 2022. CREDIT: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attend Heidi Klum’s 21st Annual Halloween Party at Moxy Lower East Side in New York City on Oct. 31, 2022. CREDIT: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

However, Klum didn’t stay in her worm costume for long — at least, not entirely. Following her viral red carpet arrival, the model changed into a much sleeker attire: a sheer catsuit covered in swirling silver crystals, as well as a pair of tan suede booties with stiletto heels. However, she did opt to keep the flat paneling from her facial prosthetics on for a Halloween touch.

Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum’s 21st Annual Halloween Party at Moxy Lower East Side in New York City on Oct. 31, 2022. CREDIT: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Previously, Klum spent the morning teasing her costume for an Amazon Prime Instagram livestream. Though the majority of Klum’s ensemble was covered, she could be seen having prosthetics and pale contact lenses applied to her face. Though Klum kept her lips sealed in regards to her costume’s identity, she did tease that it was not human, and also did not have wings or legs.

Widely regarded as the “queen of Halloween,” Klum’s status as a Halloween costume icon has been cemented over the years by her dedication to dressing up. The star’s ensembles are frequently elaborate, complex and transformative, debuted at her own legendary Heidi Halloween parties. Past years have seen the supermodel dress up as “Shrek”‘s Princess Fiona, Lady Godiva, clones of herself, an undead alien and an old lady, with prosthetics taking up to 13 hours to complete.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attend Heidi Klum’s 21st Annual Halloween Party at Moxy Lower East Side in New York City on Oct. 31, 2022. CREDIT: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

The “Making the Cut” host’s recent shoe lineup has included sleek boots and sandals from brands like Valentino, Dries Van Noten, R13 and The Row. When hitting the red carpet and events circuit, she’s also been seen in bold pumps and mules from Gianvito Rossi, The Attico, Femme LA and more top brands. However, her career extends far beyond wearing fashionable shoes; Klum began her career modeling for Victoria’s Secret, Sports Illustrated and Givenchy, and has even founded her own lines of intimates, swimwear, perfumes and clothing with German grocery store Lidl.

