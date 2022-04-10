Heidi Klum Sparkles in Purple Bodysuit Gown and Velvet Sandals at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022

Heidi Klum brought head-to-toe glamour to the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday.

While posing on the red carpet in Santa Monica, the “Making the Cut” host wore a dark purple Christian Cowan gown. Hailing from the British designer’s fall 2022 collection, the bold number featured a hybrid silhouette that combined a draped one-sleeve dress and bodysuit legs. Giving the piece a burst of glamour were allover sequins in a deep purple hue, with added punch from one rounded voluminous sleeve and a thigh-high slit. Klum’s look was complete with drop earrings and a green cocktail ring.

Heidi Klum attends the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on April 9, 2022. CREDIT: Vinnie Levine / MEGA

For footwear, Klum stuck with her purple palette with a set of sleek sandals. The purple style featured a soft velvet texture with thin ankle and toe straps, creating a monochrome look with mixed textures. Though Klum’s heels themselves weren’t visible, it’s likely her sandals included 4-5-inch stiletto heels in tandem with her past red carpet footwear and similar trending styles.

A closer look at Klum’s sandals. CREDIT: Vinnie Levine / MEGA

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards celebrates the year’s best children’s movies, TV shows and music, which are nominated by the channel’s global viewers. The evening’s top winners included Olivia Rodrigo, Zendaya, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and Charli and Dixie D’Amelio. The night also marked a return for “iCarly” star Miranda Cosgrove, who won Favorite Female TV Star — an award she was nominated for five times during the show’s original 2007-2013 run. The event was additionally star-studded with appearances by Sofía Vergara, Chloe Bailey, Joshua Peck and Sabrina Carpenter, among other celebrities.

Discover more celebrity arrivals at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.