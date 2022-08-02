Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni Klum Straps on Sandals That Lace Up the Legs With Sleek Slip Dress at UNICEF LuisaViaRoma Gala 2022

Leni Klum stepped out in a striking new look for the UNICEF Summer Gala, co-hosted with LuisaViaRoma. The event, held in Capri at the Certosa San Giacomo monastery, was followed by an afterparty hosted by Michael Kors — who also designed a limited-edition capsule collection for LuisaViaRoma for the occasion.

Klum arrived at the event in a slip dress by the American designer, featuring a sleeveless silhouette covered in black lace. Adding to the look’s nature was a flesh-tone slip lining, as well as allover sequins embroidered onto the intricate lace — creating a moment that was glamorous. The model’s outfit included no accessories, allowing her dress to make the greatest statement.

Leni Klum attends the UNICEF Summer Gala 2022 with LuisaViaRoma at La Certosa di San Giacomo in Capri on July 30, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Luisaviaroma

When it came to footwear, Klum continued her sleek streak in a set of lace-up sandals. Her black pair featured thin crossed toe straps, as well as long straps that laced up and wrapped around her calves. Completing the pair were allover black crystals, adding a dash of glamour to the slick footwear. Though Klum’s heels weren’t visible, it’s likely the pair included block or stiletto heels.

A closer look at Klum’s sandals. CREDIT: Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Luisaviaroma

The fourth annual UNICEF Summer Gala, presented by LuisaViaRoma, took place on Saturday night in Capri, Italy. The evening included a cocktail hour, gala dinner and a live auction to raise funds for UNICEF’s programs that help children in need. Numerous stars graced the gala’s red carpet and Michael Kors-hosted afterparty, including Vanessa Hudgens, Leonardo DiCaprio, Diplo, Ashley Park and Jamie Foxx. The night notably featured a performance by Jennifer Lopez, with an additional set from Sofia Carson.

