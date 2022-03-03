Heidi Klum Poses in Multicolored Bustier Dress at Billboard Women in Music Awards

Heidi Klum makes a colorful splash on the red carpet. The “Germany’s Next Topmodel” host and judge was spotted on the carpet for the Billboard Women in Music Awards on Wednesday night in Inglewood, Calif., with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, on her arm.

Klum decided to pop on a multicolored striped Moschino gown that was strapless and featured a plunging neckline. The garment had a slight peplum at the waistline that added volume to the already powerful look. The bodice’s construction created an eye-catching pattern with the stripes that contrasted against the rest of the dress.

For accessories, Klum kept her jewelry simple with a dainty necklace. On her fingers, she wore a bright orange nail polish that matched the high-energy vibe of her attire. And finally, she carried a pink shoulder bag that incorporated a pair of pink eyes that had long black eyelashes for a kitschy twist.

Heidi Klum at the Billboard Women in Music Awards in a multicolored dress paired with black pumps on March 2, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Billboard

Heidi Klum at the Billboard Women in Music Awards in a multicolored dress paired with black pumps on March 2, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Billboard

To complete everything, Klum popped on a pair of black patent leather pumps that had a pointed-toe design along with a slim ankle strap for extra security. The shoes had a slick appearance and a heel height of three inches.

A closer peek at Heidi Klum’s black strappy sandals. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Billboard

Billboard’s 2022 Women in Music Awards took over the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, Calif., on Wednesday night, honoring female power players in the music industry such as Olivia Rodrigo, who is Billboard’s 2022 Woman of the Year.

The event streamed for free on Twitter and was hosted by Ciara. Other honorees included Icon Award recipient Bonnie Raitt; Powerhouse Award recipient Doja Cat; Rising Star Award recipient Gabby Barrett; Impact Award recipient H.E.R.; Executive of the Year Award recipient Golnar Khosrowshahi; Rule Breaker Award recipient Karol G; Trailblazer Award recipient Phoebe Bridgers; Game Changer Award recipient Saweetie; and Chart Breaker Award recipient Summer Walker.

