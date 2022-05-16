Heidi Klum Pops in Yellow Dress and Sharp Thigh-High Boots on Billboard Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Heidi Klum brought her signature flair for the dramatic to the red carpet with husband Tom Kaulitz. The couple arrived in coordinating ensembles specifically for the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Klum posed on the carpet in a light yellow dress by Maticevski. Her “Nightshift” gown featured a strapless silhoutte with a twisted neckline and structured bodice. Her skirt, which featured a wrapped effect, parted in a triangular form to create a sultry thigh-high slit. Klum finished her ensemble with black gloves that stretched over her elbows for added drama.

Kaulitz’s all-black outfit and slip-on sneakers, while more casual than Klum’s dress, coordinated with her accessories to create a complementary couples’ style moment.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15th, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CREDIT: Brenton Ho for Billboard

When it came to footwear, the “Germany’s Next Top Model” host layered her look with a pair of sharp black boots. Her suede pair featured pointed toes and stiletto heels totaling 4-5 inches in height. The style appeared to include uppers that stretched just above her knees, creating an added dimension fo her ensemble and a nearly cutout-like effect when paired with her dress.

Heidi Klum at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15th, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CREDIT: Brenton Ho for Billboard

The Billboard Music Awards are back in Las Vegas, celebrating music’s biggest stars and Diddy is taking the stage as host. The BBMAs will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, in addition to streaming live on Peacock.

Before the televised ceremony has kicked off winners have already been announced, including Drake, who took home five awards for top artist, male artist, rap artist, rap male artist and rap album so far. Olivia Rodrigo and Kanye West, meanwhile, won six each. Other top nominees include Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa and The Weeknd. Tonight’s performers include Ed Sheeran, Silk Sonic, Miranda Lambert, Travis Scott, as well as Mary J. Blige, who will receive the Billboard Icon Award.

