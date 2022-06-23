Heidi Klum Plays With Prints, Colors & Dramatic Shoulders With Satin Sandals for Amazon Prime Red Carpet Event

Heidi Klum colorfully arrived on the red carpet last night in Los Angeles for an Amazon Prime Video event.

Heidi Klum at an Amazon Prime Video event. CREDIT: ktla@broadimage, Broadimage Entertainment / MEGA

The supermodel supported her TV show “Making the Cut” with Tim Gunn. The star lit up the room in her most colorful outfit to date, posing for each photo like the pro model she is.

Klum was red carpet red in a neon yellow high-neck top. The sheer top was wrapped around the model’s neck like a scarf, the rest of the fabric draping down the bodice all the way down to the skirt. It was layered with a white structured corset with a sweetheart neckline.

The star wore a cropped black jacket with an angular fit and balloon shoulders. The sleeves are long and fitted while the shoulders are exaggerated, creating an interesting contrast. The jacket was dotted with large colorful sequins and blue crystals, adding to the crazy color scheme that was going on while giving the look sparkle and shine. Klum finished the look off with a white and gold clutch, gold and white earrings, and a bold fuchsia lip.

She coordinated with a white pencil skirt dotted with pink and orange flowers and a vine detail.

The model slipped on green sandal heels with a slight sheen across the toe. The green in the footwear plays well with all the other hues, creating a cohesive color story. Mixing bold colors with even bolder prints seemed like Klum’s prerogative. As the saying goes, go big or go home and Klum went big.

