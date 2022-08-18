Heidi Klum Plays With Shades of Pink in Sharp Suit & Sandals for ‘America’s Got Talent’ Arrival

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Heidi Klum was seen heading to the judges’ table for “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles yesterday, dressed head to toe in a fabulous baby pink suit.

Clearly having a pension for the hue, the model wore the color in a fitted blazer with a tank top tucked neatly into her trousers. The pants were high-waisted with a flared hem that gave her a boost in height.

Heidi Klum heading to set for “America’s Got Talent” on Aug 17, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: MESSIGOAL / SplashNews.com

Klum accessorized with an equally pink Hermes Birkin adorned with silver hardware that made the coveted bag shine. The former Victoria’s Secret model popped on shades.

The thematic hue carried on down to Klum’s strappy pink sandals, the style featuring stiletto heels and thin straps overtop the model’s feet. It’s no secret that the star loves her heels, especially ones in the slip-on or sandal variety.

Before hitting the set on Wednesday, the model celebrated the long-running talent show on the red carpet on Tuesday night for a live show in an eye-catching display of colors and bold accessories. Klum was joined by her co-stars Sofia Vergara and Terry Cruise.

Klum dressed to impress in a lengthy summer ensemble. The Dolce and Gabbana maxi halter style was made of a deep green fabric with a risky plunging neckline and an equally daring side slit. The former “Project Runway” host paired the bright green piece with gilded statement earrings dotted liberally with colorful stones.

Heidi Klum on the red carpet for “America’s Got Talent” season 17 held at Sheraton Pasadena Hotel on Aug 16, 2022. CREDIT: AdMedia / SplashNews.com

Heidi Klum on the red carpet for "America's Got Talent" season 17 held at Sheraton Pasadena Hotel on Aug 16, 2022. CREDIT: AdMedia / SplashNews.com

Heidi Klum on the red carpet for “America’s Got Talent” season 17 held at Sheraton Pasadena Hotel on Aug 16, 2022.

“America’s Got Talent” sees undiscovered talents of all ages; singers, dancers, magicians, comics, musicians, ventriloquists and more appear before celebrity judges who decide which contestants move on in the competition each week. The rest of the season can be streamed on Peacock or live-streamed on NBC.

