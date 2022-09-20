×
Harry Styles Buttons Into Double-Breasted Velvet Blazer & Classic Boots for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ NYC Premiere

By Aaron Royce
Harry Styles took a cue from classic menswear for the New York City premiere of Olivia Wilde‘s “Don’t Worry Darling.” The thriller film, which also stars Wilde, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan, launches in theaters on Sept. 23.

Arriving to the AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Monday night, the Grammy Award-winning musician wore a pale blue collared shirt beneath a deep blue double-breasted blazer by Gucci. Styled by Harry Lambert, the velvet jacket featured rows of golden buttons for a dapper edge. Styles’ outfit was complete with layered rings and a pair of wide-leg pinstriped navy trousers.

Harry Styles attends the “Don’t Worry Darling” premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City on Sept. 19, 2022.
CREDIT: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer coordinated his ensemble with a classic pair of leather boots. His Gucci set featured black uppers with almond-shaped toes — two elements of the style’s most versatile silhouettes in men’s wardrobes. Though the rest of the pair was not visible, it’s likely Styles’ footwear featured short heels totaling anywhere from 1-3 inches in height, similarly to pairs he’s worn in the past. The style proved a clean base for his outfit, allowing its more tonal pieces to take center stage.

A closer look at Styles’ boots.
CREDIT: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

When it comes to fashion, Styles has become renowned for his glamorous, retro and fluid outfits. The “Dunkirk” actor frequently wears Gucci, as he’s one of the luxury label’s campaign stars, but also wears bold knits, jackets and sets from Marc Jacobs, J.W. Anderson, Lanvin and Bode. His onstage costume often include sparkly pieces from independent designers like Archie Alled-Martínez and Harris Reed. When it comes to footwear, Gucci loafers and boots are his go-to shoes of choice. London brand Roker has also outfitted him. When off-duty, Styles typically wears athletic or slip-on sneakers by Nike, Adidas, Vans and New Balance.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Styles’ boldest outfits over the years.

 

