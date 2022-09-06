Harry Styles Grooves in ’70s Suit & Boots for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Premiere at Venice Film Festival

Harry Styles took a cue from ’70s aesthetics at the Venice Film Festival for the world premiere of Olivia Wilde‘s “Don’t Worry Darling.” The thriller film, which also stars Wilde, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan, launches in theaters on Sept. 23.

While arriving on the red carpet in Venice, Styles struck a pose in a head-to-toe Gucci outfit. His Alessandro Michele-designed ensemble prominently featured a deep navy Gucci suit, which included a double-breasted silhouette and pleated trousers. Adding to the ensemble’s vintage whimsy was a pale blue button-up shirt, worn sans tie, flaring out from a dramatically wide pointed collar buttoned up to the neck. Finishing the Grammy Award-winning singer’s outfit were layered silver rings, oversized amber-hued sunglasses and a light blue manicure.

Harry Styles attends the “Don’t Worry Darling” premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 5, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Harry Styles attends the “Don’t Worry Darling” premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 5, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

When it came to shoes, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer coordinated his ’70s ensemble with an equally groovy set of boots. His pair featured white leather uppers with almond-shaped toes, echoing styles of the era worn by celebrities like Elvis Presley and David Bowie. Finishing Styles’ footwear were black block heels appearing to total at least 1-2 inches in height, as well as matching flat front soles.

A closer look at Styles’ boots. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Nick Kroll, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde, Sydney Chandler, Harry Styles and Gemma Chan attend the “Don’t Worry Darling” premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Daniele Cifalà / MEGA

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from Aug. 31—Sept. 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore, who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

PHOTOS: See more of the red carpet arrivals at the 76th Venice International Film Festival.