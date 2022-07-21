Hannah Waddingham Takes the Plunge in Deep Blue Jumpsuit & Platforms at ESPYS 2022

Hannah Waddingham attended the 2022 ESPY Awards in an exceptional plunging jumpsuit tonight in Los Angeles.

The British actress arrived on the carpet with poise and grace in a deep blue, almost black, outfit with a risky neckline. Done in a halter style it had a backless silhouette, letting Waddingham make a statement.

It featured a small sash that accentuated the waistline followed by a drop waist and lengthy legs. Waddingham wore her blond short hair up in a pixie cut swept over to the side and kept her makeup peachy and glowing with an emphasis on the eyes. The “Ted Lasson” star’s nails were nude pink, matching the soft pink in her makeup.

Hannah Waddingham attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Getty Images

The “Game of Thrones” actress accessorized with chunky gold rings and gold and diamond chain earrings that practically stole the show. Waddingham recently attended the premiere of the second season of “Ted Lasso” in a similar style, donning a form-fitted olive green dress. The actress paired the look with her go-to pumps in a metallic gold, the style flattering the star’s feet.

Hannah Waddingham at The 2022 ESPYS held at the Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety. CREDIT: Variety

The ESPYS, or the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, is an annual ESPN award show celebrating outstanding achievements in sports. This year’s show will be hosted by NBA superstar Stephen Curry, with award recipients selected by sportswriters, broadcasters, sports executives, and players as well as fan voting. The biggest awards of the night are Best Men’s Sport Athlete and Best Women’s Sport Athlete, along with Breakthrough Athlete and Best Record-Breaking Performance.

ESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet Sports Stars & Celebrity Arrivals