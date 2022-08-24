Hana Martin Sparkles in Sheer Minidress and Futuristic Sneakers at ‘House of the Dragon’ Premiere

Hana Martin attends the London premiere of HBO's "House of the Dragon" at Leicester Square Gardens in London on Aug. 15, 2022.

TikTok Star Hana Martin is known for being wildly creative with her makeup but this time, she brought her artistic abilities to HBO’s “House of the Dragon” premiere at London’s Leicester Square.

Martin wore an off-white sheer mini dress. Aside from her neckline, the loose dress was lined in black. The showstopper part of the dress was the graphic that took over the front. It seems to be a picture of horses and other animals coming out of smoke and chaos.

Hana Martin at the HBO original drama series “House of the Dragon” premiere in London CREDIT: Loredana Sangiuliano / MEGA On the bottom of the design, there is a banner that reads “The World To Come.” The show-stopping graphic design was made up of sequins. The dress, a Marjon Pejoski original, had a shoulder piece that cascaded on top of the graphic.

Martin also slipped on platform sneakers to bring another statement to the piece. The platform piece of the sneaker was designed with crashing waves. The shoes are from London lifestyle brand Kokon To Zai.

The makeup artist styled this piece with gold cuff around her forearm and dangling black bracelet with an assortment of rings. Her earrings were a matching pair of gold earrings with one being a dangling moon and the other being a dangling star.

Her beauty look matched her rebellious look perfectly with a full black smokey eye look. The rest of her face was kept simple with light face makeup and a nude pink lip. Her gorgeous brown hair was going down the back of her neck and it was gelled back keeping the focus on her fiery eye makeup. Many other stars are also sporting an edgy look at the ‘House of the Dragons’ premiere like Emily Carey’s Givenchy Outfit.

Hana Martin is a very adventurous creator that is open to trying any style that comes her way. Her style can also be compared to the Tumblr indie grunge trend that’s coming back in style. Her go-to shoes are platform shoes and combat boots. Most of the time, she is wearing cargo pants, wide-leg jeans, or patterned pants. Martin sports graphic tees and crop tops most of the time. Aside from her creative makeup looks, her go-to makeup look is a minimalistic, dewy face with light foundation, a winged eyeliner, and lip gloss. Her hair is usually natural or pulled back in a sleek bun.