Halsey Shines in Edgy Bra-Top Cutout Jumpsuit and Reflective Heels on iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet

Halsey made a statement at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles last night. The singer joined numerous stars at Spring Auditorium for the event, including Avril Lavigne, Kelly Rowland and Taylor Momsen.

The “Without Me” singer hit the red carpet in a daring jumpsuit by Andres Sarda, which featured low-rise flared black pants that flowed behind her. Styled by 2021 FNAA Style Influencer of the Year Law Roach, the piece also included a wraparound silver top with straps crating hip cutouts. The jumpsuit’s most daring element, however, came from its plunging silver bra top and wide front cutout, covered in crystals for a daring and glamorous twist. Halsey’s look was complete with layered diamond earrings.

Halsey at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at Shrine Auditorium on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Halsey at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at Shrine Auditorium on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

When it came to shoes, Halsey opted for a set of soaring Stuart Weitzman platforms. The “You should be sad” singer strapped into a pair of metallic silver platform sandals, which featured thick soles and soaring stiletto heels totaling at least 5 inches in height. With secure matching ankle and toe straps, the style coordinated smoothly with her look’s metallic tones.

Halsey at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at Shrine Auditorium on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Halsey at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at Shrine Auditorium on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The 2022 iHeart Radio Music Awards, which honors the most-played stars on iHeart Radio’s stations and app , were held at the Spring Auditorium in Los Angeles. This year’s event, hosted by LL Cool J, awarded the annual Icon Award to Jennifer Lopez , who also performed her songs “Get Right” and “On My Way.” Additional performances included Megan Thee Stallion, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Jason Aldean, Billy Porter and Maneskin. The event’s top awards were given to Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa and Lil Nas X, among others. Attendees included stars across music, movies and TV, including Avril Lavigne, Willow Smith, Nicole Scherzinger, Taylor Momsen and Kelly Rowland.

Discover more iHeartRadio Music Awards arrivals in the gallery.