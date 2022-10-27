Halsey Shines in Chocolate Bondage Crop Top, Skirt & Gold Pumps at Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Collection Launch Party

Halsey gave neutral hues a grungy revival at Tiffany & Co.’s latest launch. The fine jewelry brand’s Lock collection features a range of mixed metals and textures in two-toned bracelets, necklaces and more, crafted from gold, silver and sparkling diamonds.

Arriving at the Sunset Tower Hotel for the occasion, the “Without Me” musician wore a two-piece outfit by Balenciaga. Her brown leather ensemble featured a crop top with a deep neckline, a thin upper and crossed buckled straps to form a cutout appearance. Completing her ensemble was a matching long maxi skirt, accented by a thong-like side strap; each was embellished with Balenciaga’s signature gold “B” logos, a monogrammed signature developed by creative director Demna. Finishing the singer’s ensemble were layered gold and diamond bangles, small hoop earrings and a HardWear link necklace — all by Tiffany & Co.

Halsey attends Tiffany & Co.’s Lock dinner at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood on Oct. 26, 2022. CREDIT: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

When it came to footwear, Halsey matched her ensemble’s hardware with a set of shimmering pumps. Her metallic gold style featured triangular pointed toes, as well as stiletto heels totaling 3-4 inches in height. Aside from giving her a slick height boost, the pair also created a cohesive finish to the “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom” musician’s outfit by matching its similarly shiny accents.

Halsey attends Tiffany & Co.’s Lock dinner at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood on Oct. 26, 2022. CREDIT: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co. celebrated the launch of its new Lock collection with a VIP dinner in West Hollywood. The event, hosted by Alexandre Arnault and Anthony Ledru, was held at the Sunset Tower Hotel. The event also featured a star-studded red carpet, with guests including Kim Kardashian, Gal Gadot, Hailey Bieber, Alexandra Daddario, Halsey, Zoë Kravitz, Zoey Deutch, Miranda Kerr, Alexa Demie, Landon Barker and more in attendance.

