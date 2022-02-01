×
Halle Berry Serves Hollywood Glamour in Plunging Puffy Dress and Crystallized Mules for ‘Moonfall’ Premiere

By Jacorey Moon
Moonfall Los Angeles Premiere – Red Carpet
Elle Women in Hollywood Arrivals
halle-berry-platform-heels
Halle Berry gives a lesson in mastering Hollywood glamour on the red carpet.

The “Catwoman” actress was spotted while attending the “Moonfall” premiere in Los Angeles on Monday night while wearing a suitable outfit for the movie star.

When it comes to the ensemble, Berry donned a black puffy dress that featured a short-sleeve silhouette and a billowing hemline that felt very modern and trendy. The garment also incorporated a plunging neckline for an edgy twist that the star has become known for exuding. She accessorized with a dainty necklace and earrings.

Halle Berry at the premiere of ‘Moonfall’ held at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 31, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety
Halle Berry at the premiere of ‘Moonfall’ held at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 31, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

To finish off everything, Berry opted for a pair of black pointed-toe mules by Maya Lakis that have straps across the foot that got decked out in crystals in a crisscross pattern for a shiny, sophisticated addition. The heels had a height of approximately 3 inches.

Halle Berry, Moonfall, Los Angeles, Jan. 31 2022, black dress, crystal mules
A closer look at Halle Berry’s crystallized mules.
CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

The “Bruised” actress has a distinct fashion sense that has gotten praise over the years due to her keen eye for fit and flair. Over the years, Berry donned gowns that have sleek thigh-high slits and plunging necklines. As of late, Berry still has a trendy aesthetic but in a more relaxed sense. For example, when on red carpets, Berry wore a plunging sparkly jumpsuit and even a metallic suit that fits within her style, and when she’s off-duty, she can be seen on Instagram wearing slouchy sweatshirts and jeans.

Put on a pair of crystallized heels for a pop of sparkle.

