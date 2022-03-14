Halle Berry Revives Her ‘X-Men’ Haircut With See-Through Corset & Hidden Heels at Critics’ Choice Awards 2022

Halle Berry made a statement at the Critics’ Choice Awards in a daring ensemble—with hair to match. The actress arrived on the red carpet with numerous stars, including Elle Fanning, Hoyeon Jung and Jodie Turner-Smith.

The “Bruised” star hit the red carpet in a black velvet suit by Dolce and Gabbana, which featured a blazer with sharp lapels and wide-leg trousers. Creating a slick appearance was a white corset top, which featured a structured bodice with sheer panels and a plunging neckline. Berry’s look was finished with rounded white, green and silver statement earrings.

Halle Berry attends the Critics’ Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on March 13, 2022. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

However, one of Berry’s boldest statements actually came from her hair—cut in a pixie style with bold white streaks. The new look was shockingly similar to her iconic portrayal of Storm in the “X-Men” film franchise. It’s also one the actress seemingly teased the day prior, captioning an Instagram photo in bangs and flowing locks with “toasting evaluation, next acts and reinventions!” and a winking emoji.

Halle Berry attends the Critics’ Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on March 13, 2022. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

When it came to footwear, Berry’s shoes weren’t visible beneath her suits’ long trousers. However, it’s likely the actress wore a set of pointed-toe pumps or strappy sandals that coordinated with her look’s neutral tones. The styles are typically her go-to choices for red carpet events, like the “Bruised” and “Moonfall” premieres in recent months.

The actress also brought a date to the red carpet: boyfriend Van Hunt. The singer complemented Berry’s look in a sharp white tuxedo jacket with black trim, plus a black shirt, trousers and boots.

Halle Berry and Van Hunt attend the Critics’ Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on March 13, 2022. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The Critics’ Choice Awards honor the year’s top pictures and performances of film and television. This year’s event, hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer, will be broadcast from the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. Leading the film categories are “West Side Story” and “Belfast,” while the TV side is led by “Succession.” The Critics Choice acting categories are led by stars from most nominated projects, including Lady Gaga, Kristen Stewart, Will Smith, Ariana DeBose, Kirsten Dunst and Andrew Garfield.

