Halle Berry Revives Her ‘X-Men’ Haircut With See-Through Corset & Hidden Heels at Critics’ Choice Awards 2022

Halle Berry made a statement at the Critics’ Choice Awards in a daring ensemble—with hair to match. The actress arrived on the red carpet with numerous stars, including Elle Fanning, Hoyeon Jung and Jodie Turner-Smith.
The “Bruised” star hit the red carpet in a black velvet suit by Dolce and Gabbana, which featured a blazer with sharp lapels and wide-leg trousers. Creating a slick appearance was a white corset top, which featured a structured bodice with sheer panels and a plunging neckline. Berry’s look was finished with rounded white, green and silver statement earrings.
However, one of Berry’s boldest statements actually came from her hair—cut in a pixie style with bold white streaks. The new look was shockingly similar to her iconic portrayal of Storm in the “X-Men” film franchise. It’s also one the actress seemingly teased the day prior, captioning an Instagram photo in bangs and flowing locks with “toasting evaluation, next acts and reinventions!” and a winking emoji.
When it came to footwear, Berry’s shoes weren’t visible beneath her suits’ long trousers. However, it’s likely the actress wore a set of pointed-toe pumps or strappy sandals that coordinated with her look’s neutral tones. The styles are typically her go-to choices for red carpet events, like the “Bruised” and “Moonfall” premieres in recent months.
The actress also brought a date to the red carpet: boyfriend Van Hunt. The singer complemented Berry’s look in a sharp white tuxedo jacket with black trim, plus a black shirt, trousers and boots.