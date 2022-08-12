Halle Bailey Gets Stylishly Angelic in White Mermaid Dress & Sandals at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood Red Carpet

Variety’s 2022 Power of Young Hollywood kicked off with a stylish bang Thursday night in Los Angeles, with some of the biggest rising stars across film, TV, music, and social media. This year’s event featured 50 honorees, including singer and actress Halle Bailey.

Halle Bailey attends Variety’s 2022 Power of Young Hollywood Celebration presented by Facebook Gaming on August 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Getty Images

Bailey took the red carpet in a white silk dress, looking effortlessly chic in a minimalist way. Her look recalled Old Hollywood glamour with an angelic touch. Two diamond necklaces gave an elevated sense of luxury and complemented the look. She also wore a subtle three-stone diamond ring.

A quick peep-toe footwear moment revealed a silver sandal to complement her neutral approach to dressing.

Bailey often favors looking ethereal in a white dress, and it’s arguably become one of her style staples. In September 2021, at Bulgari’s B.zero1 collection party at New York Fashion Week, she wore a white slip dress by fashion designer Peter Do similar to the one she wore Thursday night at Variety’s Young Hollywood event.

Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event recognizes emerging talent in entertainment and social media. This year’s star-studded celebration took place live from Los Angeles and saw red carpet appearances from Variety cover stars Becky G, Halle Bailey, Angus Cloud, Brooklyn, and Nicola Peltz Beckham, and more. The event also featured a live-streamed gaming tournament with Meta to benefit charities such as the Boys & Girls Club of Puerto Rico, Planned Parenthood, SAG-AFTRA Foundation, and Topanga Women’s Circle.

