Halle Bailey Gleams in Bejeweled Keyhole Gown and Heels at Wearable Art Gala 2022

Halle Bailey took edgy glamour to new heights at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala.

The “Little Mermaid” star posed with sister Chloe Bailey and boyfriend DDG in a floor-length black gown by Georges Hobeika. Her couture number featured a slim fit with a thin crystal halter strap neckline and off-the-shoulder sleeves, creating a cutout appearance. Adding to her piece’s slick nature was a large teardrop-shaped bodice cutout, forming a dramatic keyhole silhouette. Bailey’s dress was given a glamorous finish from geometric crystals arranged in layers around its neckline and bodice, giving her the appearance of dripping in jewels. Her ensemble was complete with sparkling fringed diamond earrings and a large cocktail ring,

Halle Bailey attends the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Oct. 22, 2022. CREDIT: Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Chloe and Halle Bailey attend the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Oct. 22, 2022. CREDIT: Unique Nicole/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Bailey’s heels weren’t fully visible beneath her gown’s long hemline. However, it’s likely the “Grownish” actress‘ pair was a set of open-toed sandals, given that her toes and a flat sole faintly peeked beneath her dress. Even though it couldn’t be seen, the heeled set provided a clean, minimalist base for Bailey’s attire, allowing her statement dress to take center stage.

Halle Bailey and DDG attend the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Oct. 22, 2022. CREDIT: Unique Nicole/Getty Images

The Wearable Art Gala is an annual event, hosted by Where Art Can Occur (WACO) in Santa Monica at WACO Theater Center. This year’s themed occasion, “Harlem Nights,” celebrated 1920’s-50’s fashion and the legacies of artists including Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington and Ella Fitzgerald with a dinner, cocktails and art auction. Honorees included Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford, with special musical performances by Andra Day and Chloe and Halle Bailey. The event was notably chaired by Beyonce and Solange Knowles, as well as Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams and Bianca Lawson.

PHOTOS: Discover high heels over the years in the gallery.