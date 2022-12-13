Halle Bailey Gives Grecian Goddess Energy in Metallic Tube Top & Spiked Pumps at ‘Avatar 2’ Premiere With Boyfriend DDG

Halle Bailey and her boyfriend DDG took an edgy approach to style for the “Avatar 2: The Way of Water” premiere in Los Angeles on Dec. 12. The superstar duo made a stylish appearance on the blue carpet while posing for photos at the Dolby Theatre.
Bailey gave Grecian goddess vibes as she arrived in a metallic gold tube top. The strapless piece had a plunging neckline and a curved, structured hemline. She teamed the garment with black low-rise trousers, which had an oversized fit and slight flare on the leg.
To amp up her look, “The Little Mermaid” star accessorized with a statement choker necklace, dangling earrings and a few midi rings. For glam, Bailey went with sharp winged eyeliner and a neutral matte pout. She styled her hair in long knotless braids, which were held back by a simple gold headband.
When it came down to the shoes, Bailey tied her outfit together with a sharp set of pointed-toe pumps. The silhouette peaked out underneath her pants and was embellished with gold spikes on the toe.
Bailey’s boyfriend DDG sported casual attire for the event. The “Love Myself” rapper wore a brown and black checkered jacket with a T-shirt and baggy pants. He accessorized with layered silver chains and a watch. Completing the musician’s look was a pair of chunky boots. The style had a stacked square toe and rigged outsole.
“Avatar: The Way of Water,” which will be released on Dec. 16, is a sequel to 2009’s “Avatar” — the highest-grossing film of all time — and stars Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang, Bailey Bass and Sigourney Weaver.
