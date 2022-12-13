Halle Bailey Gives Grecian Goddess Energy in Metallic Tube Top & Spiked Pumps at ‘Avatar 2’ Premiere With Boyfriend DDG

Halle Bailey and her boyfriend DDG took an edgy approach to style for the “Avatar 2: The Way of Water” premiere in Los Angeles on Dec. 12. The superstar duo made a stylish appearance on the blue carpet while posing for photos at the Dolby Theatre.

Bailey gave Grecian goddess vibes as she arrived in a metallic gold tube top. The strapless piece had a plunging neckline and a curved, structured hemline. She teamed the garment with black low-rise trousers, which had an oversized fit and slight flare on the leg.

Halle Bailey attends the “Avatar 2: The Way of Water” premiere held at the Dolby Theatre on Dec. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

(L-R) Halle Bailey and DDG attend the “Avatar 2: The Way of Water” U.S. premiere at Dolby Theatre on Dec. 12, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: FilmMagic

To amp up her look, “The Little Mermaid” star accessorized with a statement choker necklace, dangling earrings and a few midi rings. For glam, Bailey went with sharp winged eyeliner and a neutral matte pout. She styled her hair in long knotless braids, which were held back by a simple gold headband.

When it came down to the shoes, Bailey tied her outfit together with a sharp set of pointed-toe pumps. The silhouette peaked out underneath her pants and was embellished with gold spikes on the toe.

Halle Bailey at the premiere of “Avatar: The Way of Water” held at the Dolby Theatre on December 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Bailey’s boyfriend DDG sported casual attire for the event. The “Love Myself” rapper wore a brown and black checkered jacket with a T-shirt and baggy pants. He accessorized with layered silver chains and a watch. Completing the musician’s look was a pair of chunky boots. The style had a stacked square toe and rigged outsole.

“Avatar: The Way of Water,” which will be released on Dec. 16, is a sequel to 2009’s “Avatar” — the highest-grossing film of all time — and stars Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang, Bailey Bass and Sigourney Weaver.

