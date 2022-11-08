Halle Bailey Looks Pretty in Pink High-Slit Dress & Red Strappy Sandals at CFDA Awards 2022

Halle Bailey popped in pink at the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight.

“The Little Mermaid” star posed for photos at Casa Cipriani in a pink gown from Caroline Herrera’s spring 2023 collection. The dress featured an oversized flower on the shoulder, an asymmetrical hemline and one billowy sleeve. The garment also included a large cutout on the side of the bodice, ruched detailing near the waistline and a thigh-high slit on the skirt.

Halle Bailey arrives at the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 7, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

Halle Bailey attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 7, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

Taking things up a notch, Bailey styled her knotless braids in a top-knot bun and accessorized with diamond emerald drop earrings and a small red square clutch. For glam, the Grammy-nominated singer went with a soft smokey eye and a glossy neutral pout.

Completing Bailey’s look was a set of red sandals. The silhouette had a thin strap across the toe, on the ankle and sat atop a thin stiletto heel. Strappy sandals are taking center stage right now as one of the popular shoe styles. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are the versatile shoe of the season.

Halle Bailey attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

The CFDA Awards honor the top designers and figures in the American fashion industry. This year’s Awards, held in New York City, will be hosted by Natasha Lyonne. In partnership with Amazon Fashion, the event will honor a range of individuals changing the fashion landscape today, including the late Virgil Abloh, Lenny Kravitz, Patti Wilson and Law Roach. The occasion also features a variety of star presenters, including Bella Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Keke Palmer and Amy Schumer.

