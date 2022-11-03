Hailey Bieber Goes Minimalist in Black Gown & Diamonds at WSJ Innovator Awards

Hailey Bieber brought classic style to the WSJ Innovator Awards.

Arriving to the Museum of Modern Art on Wednesday night, the Rhode founder struck a pose in a long-sleeved black Saint Laurent gown. Designed by Anthony Vaccarello, Bieber’s ensemble featured a floor-length, lightly flounced hem with a paneled silk texture. Completing her minimalist ensemble were glistening diamond drop earrings and rings, as well as a glossy black manicure.

Hailey Bieber attends the 2022 WSJ Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Nov. 2, 2022. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

Hailey Bieber and Anthony Vaccarello attend the 2022 WSJ Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Nov. 2, 2022. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

When it came to footwear, Bieber’s shoes were not visible. However, it’s highly likely she finished her ensemble with a set of pointed-toe pumps, platforms or heeled sandals, also by Saint Laurent. The styles certainly seemed to be a theme for the fashionable crew that accompanied Vaccarello to receive his Fashion Innovator trophy, which included Kate Moss, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Anja Rubik, Mica Argañaraz and Shalom Harlow.

(L-R): Charlotte Gainsbourg, Anja Rubik, Mica Argañaraz, Anthony Vaccarello, Hailey Bieber and Shalom Harlow attend the 2022 WSJ Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Nov. 2, 2022. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

WSJ Magazine‘s Innovator Awards honor the individuals and brands championing change across fields including fashion, art, humanitarianism and more. This year’s ceremony, held at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, featured honorees including Margot Robbie, Anitta, Anthony Vaccarello, Maya Rudolph, Jenny Holzer, Jony Ive, Jeanne Gang and World Central Kitchen. The occasion also star-studded attendees, including Kate Moss, J Balvin, Pat McGrath, Questlove and Dominic Fike.

