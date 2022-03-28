×
Hailey Bieber Arrives in Striking Low-Back Dress & Hidden Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022

By Allie Fasanella
Hitting the red carpet sans husband Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber showed off a chic Saint Laurent outfit for the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Beverly Hills, Calif., last night.

The 25-year-old model chose a nude cutout dress from Saint Laurent’s fall ’22 collection. The floor-length look featured long sleeves with a high neck and ruched detailing down the front, which also boasted a statement floral appliqué at the center. The highlight of the gown was the cutout design that extended from the front and revealed her back.

vanity fair oscars party 2022, Hailey Bieber wearing a Saint Laurent fall 2022 gown
Hailey Bieber wearing a sultry camel-colored gown from Saint Laurent’s fall 2022 collection at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on March 27, 2022.
CREDIT: Variety

Bieber, who models in ad campaigns for Miu Miu, Versace and Jimmy Choo, as well as for Saint Laurent, accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewelry. The stacked gold cuffs complemented the dresses’ neutral color. Zoe Kravtiz and “Euphoria” star Maude Apatow also wore Saint Laurent for the annual post-Oscars bash.

vanity fair oscars party 2022, Hailey Bieber wearing a Saint Laurent fall 2022 gown
Hailey Bieber gives a glimpse of her back as she poses on the red carpet before the star-studded after-party.
CREDIT: MEGA

The Vanity Fair Oscars after-party served as one of the top conclusions of the 2022 Academy Awards, which celebrate the top talents across the film industry. Held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, the event always features a star-studded guest list of both Oscar winners, presenters, nominees and those in Hollywood who did not attend. This year’s guest list was packed with star power, including Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Kate Hudson, Anya Taylor-Joy and more.

