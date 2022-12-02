Hailey Bieber Slips on Chrome Slingback Pumps & Black Saint Laurent Minidress at Tiffany & Co.’s Miami Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Hailey Bieber partied with Tiffany & Co. yesterday at their two-story pop-up store in Miami for Art Basel. The model donned a black minidress by Saint Laurent for the event.

The ensemble featured a turtleneck style with a velvet finish, ruched detailing, long sleeves and a floral embellishment attached to a sash that hung to the floor.

Hailey Bieber attended a Tiffany & Co. two-story pop up in Miami for Art Basel on Dec. 1, 2022. CREDIT: Bre Johnson/BFA.com

Packing on the jewelry, Bieber wore a plethora of stacked necklaces, bracelets, rings, and studs from Tiffany & Co., every accessory fixed with sparkling diamonds and sapphires. The young fashionista styled her dirty blond locks in a plain slicked-back updo and kept her makeup simple in order to spotlight her look.

To pair with her dramatic dress, Bieber wore slingback silver pumps with pointed toes and an appealing reflective chrome finish. Bieber loves a dramatic shoe, especially when paired alongside impactful ensembles.

Tiffany & Co. kicked off Art Basel with an invitation-only party at its new two-story Miami pop-up in the heart of the Miami Design District. The evening celebrated Tiffany’s radiant jewels along with Andy Warhol who designed for the brand in the late 1950s through early 1960s. Warhol’s vibrancy is seen throughout the pop-up with bright colors, intentional paint spills and of course the celebrity attendance at the opening party. Notable attendees included friends of the House, Hailey Bieber, J Balvin, Pharrell Williams, Dixie D’Amelio Lori Harvey, Izabel Goulart, Caro Daur, Camila Coelho, Isabela Grutman, Kelsey Merritt and Athena Calderone.

