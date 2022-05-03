Hailey Bieber Brings Slick Drama to Met Gala 2022 in Silk Dress, Feather Cape & Strappy Stilettos

Hailey Bieber gave minimalism a dramatic twist tonight while hitting the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala.

Bieber arrived to the “In America”-themed occasion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a dramatic ivory silk gown by Saint Laurent. Designed by Anthony Vaccarello, the dress featured a halter neckline with a thin strap, as well as a daring thigh-high slit. Layered over the piece was a massive ivory silk cape festooned with white ostrich feathers. Bieber layered her outfit over sheer black Wolford tights, and finished it with a slick bun and sparkling stud earrings.

Hailey Bieber attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” on May 2, 2022. CREDIT: Evan Agostini/AP

Bieber boosted her look in strappy black sandals, also by Saint Laurent. The pair featured pointed soles with a wraparound ankle strap, all in monochrome black. Accenting the pair’s thin toe straps were sparkling silver crystals — which gained a sleek edge from 4.33-inch stiletto heels. The style gave her outfit a sultry height boost while instantly streamlining it as well.

Related Kylie Jenner Brings Wedding Dress Inspiration With Streetwear Twists to Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Share Kiss in Edgy Outfits With Sharp Shoes at Met Gala 2022 Kacey Musgraves Delivers Fireworks to Met Gala 2022 in Prada Rhinestone Dress & Hidden Heels

A closer look at Bieber’s sandals. CREDIT: Evan Agostini/AP

The 2022 Met Gala’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” exploring the foundations of American fashion — specifically, identifiers of American style and individual designers. The exhibit will include 100 garments by independent designers and dressmakers from the 1800s to the mid-late 1900s in the Museum’s American Wing period rooms. There will also be “freeze frames” of film vignettes in each room, highlighting the aesthetics of eight different film directors: Janicza Bravo, Sofia Coppola, Julie Dash, Tom Ford, Regina King, Martin Scorsese, Autumn de Wilde and Chloé Zhao. Supported by Instagram and Condé Nast, the event raises funding for The Costume Institute’s exhibitions and future improvements. The exhibit will be open to the public starting on May 7, and — along with Part 1, which opened last September — close on Sept. 5, 2022.

Discover the Met Gala 2022 live arrivals in the gallery.