Hailey Bieber Poses in Slick Chocolate Cutout Gown and Vintage Tiffany & Co. Jewels at the Academy Museum Gala 2022

Hailey Bieber brought slick drama to the 2022 Academy Museum Gala.

The Rhode Skin founder struck a pose in a strapless chocolate brown gown, featuring a draped maxi-length column skirt. The dramatic piece, hailing from the brand’s Spring 2023 collection, featured a ruched center, as well as a curved and twisted neckline. The bodice gained a slick spin from a large diamond-shaped front cutout, creating a two-piece silhouette. Finishing the star’s ensemble was a tan manicure, as well as an amber gem-lined choker — a vintage design from Tiffany & Co.

Hailey Bieber attends the Academy Museum Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Oct. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

When it came to footwear, Bieber’s shoes were not visible. However, a black leather sole was faintly seen beneath her gown;’s hem. It’s likely she donned a matching or complementary set of stiletto-heeled sandals or mules for the occasion; both open-toed silhouettes are some of the Wardrobe.NYC collaborator’s go-to styles on the red carpet.

During the occasion, Bieber also took a moment to pose with Selena Gomez, which has become one of the evening’s most viral moments.

Hailey Bieber attends the Academy Museum Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Oct. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The second annual Academy Museum Gala was held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. For the first time, the event notably honored a select group of stars, including Julia Roberts (Icon Award), Tilda Swinton (Visionary Award), Steve McQueen (Vantage Award) and Miky Lee (Pillar Award). Hosted with Rolex, the event was chaired by Lupita Nyong’o, Halle Berry, Ryan Murphy and Jason Blum. The star-studded occasion also featured numerous celebrity guests, including Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, Keke Palmer, HoYeon Jung and Olivia Wilde.

