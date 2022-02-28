Hailee Steinfeld Is Sleek in Cutout Bra Dress and Hidden Platforms at 2022 SAG Awards

Hailee Steinfeld showed off her slick side at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The actress was one of the evening’s presenters on Sunday night.

The “Dickinson” star hit the red carpet in a gleaming black dress by Miu Miu. The daring custom number featured a streamlined floor-length column skirt with a back slit, as well as wide shoulder straps. However, it gained a risqué element from its front, which featured a plunging neckline and bodice cutout resembling a push-up bra. Glamour came in the form of intricately placed black beads, which resembled a dusting of flower petals. 2021 FNAA Style Influencer of the Year Law Roach, who styles Steinfeld, completed her look with delicate Tiffany & Co. diamond rings and thin, leaf-shaped drop earrings.

Hailee Steinfeld arrives at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Feb. 27, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

When it came to shoes, the “Hawkeye” actress’ footwear was hardly visible from her skirt’s length, though she was wearing platform heels by Jimmy Choo. The black pair appeared to feature toe straps and thick platform soles, giving her look a height boost and streamlined edge. The style likely included ankle straps and block or stiletto heels, similar to trending pairs on the SAG Awards red carpet.

The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards takes place on The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET and is airing live on TNT and TBS. For the first time in the show’s history, it will also be put onto HBO Max the following day for anyone who missed the action or simply wants to relive it.

Top nominees at the 2022 SAG Awards include “House of Gucci” and “The Power of the Dog.” On the TV side, “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” lead nominations. The ceremony will include an opening featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr and Daveed Diggs. Presenters include Benedict Cumberbatch, Jessica Chastain, Jesse Plemons, Jung Ho-Yeon, Martin Short, Oscar Isaac, Salma Hayek Pinault, Selena Gomez, Tony Goldwyn, Reese Witherspoon, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, Hailee Steinfeld, Jeff Goldblum, Lisa Kudrow, Kerry Washington, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mira Sorvino, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Alexandra Daddario, Rosario Dawson, Ross Butler and Vanessa Hudgens.

