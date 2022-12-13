H.E.R. Masters Monochromatic Styling in Blazer Minidress & Platform Sandals at ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Premiere

H.E.R. mastered monochromatic dressing at the “Avatar: The Way of Water” premiere held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Dec. 12.

The five-time Grammy Award-winning singer appeared on the blue carpet in a black blazer minidress. The sharp piece had wide satin lapels with long boxy sleeves, buttons at the center and a fitted bodice. Sticking to a minimalistic moment, the songwriter simply accessorized with stud earrings and several diamond midi rings.

H.E.R. attends the “Avatar: The Way of Water” premiere held at the Dolby Theatre on Dec. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Sticking to the film’s theme, the “Slide” artist went with blue eyeshadow, sharp winged eyeliner and a neutral matte pout. She slicked her hair back and styled it in a low ponytail.

Giving the look a towering boost, H.E.R. tied the outfit together with platform sandals reaching at least 5 inches in height. The shoe style had a wide strap across the toe and a chunky outsole. The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

H.E.R. attends the “Avatar: The Way of Water” premiere held at the Dolby Theatre on Dec. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

When it comes to fashion, H.E.R. has a cozy and chic fashion sense that she displays both during live performances and appearances. For footwear, the “Feel a Way” hitmaker tends to gravitate towards towering platforms and stylish sneakers.

“Avatar: the Way of Water,” which will be released on Dec. 16, is a sequel to 2009’s “Avatar” — the highest-grossing film of all time — and stars Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang, Bailey Bass and Sigourney Weaver.

