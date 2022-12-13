×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

H.E.R. Masters Monochromatic Styling in Blazer Minidress & Platform Sandals at ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Premiere

By Ashley Rushford
Ashley Rushford

Ashley Rushford

More Stories By Ashley

View All
H.E.R.
Kate Winslet
Sam Worthington and Lara Worthington
Marco Perego and Zoe Saldana
James Cameron
View Gallery 18 Images

H.E.R. mastered monochromatic dressing at the “Avatar: The Way of Water” premiere held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Dec. 12.

The five-time Grammy Award-winning singer appeared on the blue carpet in a black blazer minidress. The sharp piece had wide satin lapels with long boxy sleeves, buttons at the center and a fitted bodice. Sticking to a minimalistic moment, the songwriter simply accessorized with stud earrings and several diamond midi rings.

H.E.R., Avatar 2 Premiere, Red Carpet
H.E.R. attends the “Avatar: The Way of Water” premiere held at the Dolby Theatre on Dec. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

H.E.R., Avatar 2 Premiere, Platform Sandals, Red Carpet
H.E.R. attends the “Avatar: The Way of Water” premiere held at the Dolby Theatre on Dec. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Sticking to the film’s theme, the “Slide” artist went with blue eyeshadow, sharp winged eyeliner and a neutral matte pout. She slicked her hair back and styled it in a low ponytail.

Giving the look a towering boost, H.E.R. tied the outfit together with platform sandals reaching at least 5 inches in height. The shoe style had a wide strap across the toe and a chunky outsole. The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

H.E.R., Avatar 2 Premiere, Red Carpet, Platform Sandals
H.E.R. attends the “Avatar: The Way of Water” premiere held at the Dolby Theatre on Dec. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

When it comes to fashion, H.E.R. has a cozy and chic fashion sense that she displays both during live performances and appearances. For footwear, the “Feel a Way” hitmaker tends to gravitate towards towering platforms and stylish sneakers.

“Avatar: the Way of Water,” which will be released on Dec. 16, is a sequel to 2009’s “Avatar” — the highest-grossing film of all time — and stars Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang, Bailey Bass and Sigourney Weaver.

PHOTOS: Discover more celebrity arrivals at the ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Premiere.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad