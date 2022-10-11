Gwendoline Christie Means Business in Cobalt Blue Suit & Metal-Tipped Heels at London Film Festival 2022

Gwendoline Christie suited up for the screening of her newest film “The Son” during the 2022 BFI London Film Festival.

The “Sandman” star arrived to the Royal Festival Hall on Tuesday night in a deep cobalt blue suit. Her ensemble featured an asymmetric blazer with black buttons and pointed lapels. Matching trousers, as well as layered silver rings, completed her outfit with a sharp finish.

Gwendoline Christie attends the 2022 BFI London Film Festival’s screening of “The Son” at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Oct. 10, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

When it came to footwear, Christie completed her look with a set of sharp pumps. The “Game of Thrones” star’s footwear, though primarily hidden beneath her suit’s hem, included black leather uppers with pointed triangular toes and stiletto heels. Thin silver metal caps on each toe completed the set, giving it an added sleekness.

A closer look at Christie’s pumps. CREDIT: MEGA

Pumps like Christie’s are known for their streamlined silhouettes and thin heels, which can bring added sharpness to a range of ensembles. The style has expanded during the current high heel renaissance with a range of colors, finishes and embellishments, as seen in new collections by Sam Edelman, Vince Camuto, Stuart Weitzman and Manolo Blahnik.

Gwendoline Christie attends the 2022 BFI London Film Festival’s screening of “The Son” at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Oct. 10, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

The BFI London Film Festival celebrates the year’s top upcoming films and their accompanying performances. Held from October 5-16, the 2022 occasion includes screenings and premieres for numerous films, including “The Good Nurse,” “My Policeman,” “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical,” “The Whale” and “Till.” The event also features a range of celebrity appearances, which have already included Jennifer Lawrence, Timothee Chalamet, Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne, Salma Hayek and Florence Pugh.

