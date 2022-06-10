Gwen Stefani Brings the Glam in Dramatic Ombré Ruffled Gown For AFI Life Achievement Awards with Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani was the belle of the ball at the 48th annual AFI Life Achievement Awards, in Hollywood, Calif. on Thursday night. The “Luxurious” singer was joined on the red carpet with her husband Blake Shelton. The star-studded affair honored beloved screen legend Julie Andrews, who known for her iconic roles in “The Sound of Music” and “Marry Poppins.”

Stefani looked absolutely breathtaking in a gown by Nicole + Felicia. Her ensemble consisted of a white sleeveless top that had firm straps and a plunging scooped neckline. The striking statement of her outfit came from her ruffled skirt that eventually faded from white to pale yellow and then to increasingly darker shades of green. As if that wasn’t enough to get everyone talking, the garment also included a dramatic train that trailed behind her as she stepped onto the carpet.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton at the 48th annual AFI Life Achievement Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on June 9, 2022. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Gwen Stefani at the 48th annual AFI Life Achievement Award at the Dolby Theatre on June 9, 2022 in Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

For glam, “The Voice” judge added a diamond choker necklace and a glittery pink smokey eye with a glossy neutral pout. To place more emphasis on her look, she styled her signature platinum blond tresses in a high bun.

Shelton kept it casual for the evening, sporting a dark grey blazer jacket with a white button-down shirt. The country singer teamed his tops with a black vest, denim jeans and brown leather cowboy boots.

Gwen Stefani arrives at the 48th Annual AFI Life Achievement Award honoring Julie Andrews held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on June 9, 2022. CREDIT: Lumeimages / SplashNews.com

Gwen Stefani attends the 48th Annual AFI Life Achievement Award at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on June 9, 2022. CREDIT: Lumeimages / MEGA

“The Sweet Escape” hitmaker followed in her husband’s footsteps by rounding out her look with white boots. The shoe style appeared to have a pointy toe and ran up along her ankle.

Stefani is undeniably a fashion girl. She frequently steps out in sparkly pumps from top brands like Le Silla, Paris Texas and Casadei. For more casual moments, the musician sports comfy footwear like Vans sneakers, Crocs clogs and boots from Frye, DSquared2 and Calvin Klein.