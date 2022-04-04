Giveon Gives Chanel the Menswear Treatment in ‘Fantasy’ Tweed Suit and Cardigan at Grammy Awards 2022

Giveon brought two Chanel outfits to Las Vegas for the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday night. The musician was nominated for three awards at the 2022 ceremony, including Song of the Year.

The “For Tonight” singer arrived on the red carpet in a custom suit by Chanel. The sequined black “fantasy” tweed set featured a collared bomber jacket with shiny buttons, as well as matching high-waisted trousers. The pieces were layered over a black silk tank top by genderless label Judy Turner, plus a set of patent leather lug-sole shoes. Completing the R&B musician’s ensemble were numerous white gold pendant necklaces and a ring by Chanel Fine Jewelry, featuring diamonds and pale pink pearls for an elegant statement.

Giveon arrives at the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. CREDIT: Brian Friedman for Variety

For a performance of “Peaches” with Justin Bieber and Daniel Caesar, Giveon tapped Chanel again for an oversized black cardigan. The singer’s cozy knitwear featured a print of multicolored “Chanel” lettering and “double C” logos, complete with gold logo-embossed buttons. Layered over a black top and pleated trousers, Giveon’s look was finished with a gleaming necklace, bracelet and ring, as well as lace-up brogues with sharply ridged soles.

Giveon performs “Peaches” with Justin Bieber and Daniel Caesar at the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

However, the Grammy Awards weren’t Giveon’s first foray in Chanel. At last year’s BET Awards, the musician wore a black and white tweed jacket from the brand’s Resort 2021 collection with pleated trousers. Completing his look were a set of black patent leather brogues, as well as a Chanel Fine Jewelry necklace, brooch and a Chanel “Première Rock” watch. He’s the latest male celebrity to embrace the label’s separates, suits and accessories, joining the ranks of stars like Pharrell Williams, Lucky Blue Smith, Jackson Yee and Diplo.

Giveon attends the 2021 BET Awards at Microsoft Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles on June 27, 2021. CREDIT: O'Connor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

The 2022 Grammy Awards aired on CBS, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry for the year. Hosted by “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah, the show took place in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Jon Batiste took home the most awards of the evening — including its top honor, Album of the Year. Olivia Rodrigo also won three awards out of her first seven nominations, notably Best New Artist. Other top winners from the awards included Doja Cat and SZA, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan and Kanye West, among others.

