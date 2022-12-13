Gisele Bundchen Shines in Gold-Dipped Gown & Sandals at Vivara’s 60th Anniversary

Gisele Bündchen brought pure gold style to the red carpet for Vivara’s 60th-anniversary dinner last night.

The supermodel posed while arriving to the jewelry brand’s event in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Monday night, wearing a shimmering gold gown. Her ensemble included an angular halter-style bodice, complete with a triangular front cutout and high-waisted, flowing skirt. The dramatic piece was accented by a metallic rectangular gold clutch, as well as a gold necklace and drop earrings strung with sparkling round crystals.

Gisele Bündchen arrives at Vivara’s 60th-anniversary dinner in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Dec. 12, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it came to footwear, Bündchen slipped on a pair of shiny sandals to match her dress. The “Lessons” author’s metallic gold pair appeared to feature flat rounded soles accented by matching thin toe straps. Though Bündchen’s heels were hidden beneath her gown’s long hem, the set was likely finished with 4-5-inch stiletto or block heels — similar to pairs she’s worn on the red carpet in the past, as well as the style’s traditional silhouette.

A closer look at Bündchen’s sandals. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Bündchen’s shoe style is often sleek and sharp. The Burberry muse regularly wears stiletto-heeled sandals and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet, hailing from top brands including Alexandre Birman, Schutz, and Stuart Weitzman. Off-duty, she can also be seen in sharp neutral athletic and low-top leather sneakers by Common Projects, Converse, Hoka One One and On Running. Her casual wardrobe regularly includes chic neutral ankle and knee-high boots from Ugg, Acne Studios, Chloé and Isabel Marant, as well.

