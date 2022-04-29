Gigi Hadid Goes Vibrant in Hot Pink 6-Inch Heels & Sparkling Valentino Mini Dress at Prince’s Trust Gala 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gigi Hadid pops in pink. The model attended the 2022 Prince’s Trust Gala in New York City last night with her sister Bella Hadid.

The Prince’s Trust started in 1976 with the focus of ending youth unemployment. The trust has helped more than 1 million young people in more than 20 countries into employment and enterprise in the years since. The gala seeks to celebrate the many young people on the Prince’s Trust who are striving to build a better, more positive future.

Gigi Hadid in a pink Valentino dress and matching platform pumps at the 2022 Princes Trust Gala in NYC on April 28, 2022.

For the outfit, Hadid donned a hot pink off-the-shoulder dress from Valentino that had sequin embellishments and an abstract floral pattern that gave the garment an eye-catching element.

Hadid accessorized with a pink reptilian handbag that matched the hue of her look and also had shiny gold hardware. She also wore a pair of pink tights that meshed well with her monochromatic moment.

Gigi Hadid in a pink Valentino dress and matching platform pumps with Bella Hadid at the 2022 Princes Trust Gala in NYC on April 28, 2022.

Hadid grounded her look with a pair of pink platform pumps. The heels had a height of approximately 6 inches and had a sharp pointed-toe design.

Platform pumps feature an elevated sole and typically a high heel 4 inches or higher. The platform’s construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort. In fact, if comfort is a concern, some experts recommend that you maintain a heel hight of no more than 3 inches by subtracting the height of the platform from the stiletto. For instance, if you’re wearing a 3.75-inch heel, your platform should be .75 inches.

A closer look at Gigi Hadid's pink platform pumps.

When it comes to Hadid’s clothing tastes, she tends to fancy chic and modern silhouettes. For example, she wore a tan matching lounge set including a long-sleeve knit sweater and knee-length sweat shorts paired with black two-strap Arizona sandals from Birkenstock x Valentino for a casual yet stylish ensemble while out in New York City.

The influencer has an impressive resume in the fashion world. She has appeared in ads for brands like Stuart Weitzman, DKNY and Missoni, to name a few. She also collaborated with Tommy Hilfiger in 2018 to create a capsule collection that featured outerwear, activewear, distressed denim and jeans that both reflect Hadid’s relaxed tastes and Hilfiger’s strong design aesthetic.

