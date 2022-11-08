Gigi Hadid Updates Punk Style in Thom Browne Suit With Jockstrap, Heeled Oxfords & Blue Lips at CFDA Awards 2022

Gigi Hadid brought punk rock style to the 2022 CFDA Awards on Monday in New York, thanks to Thom Browne.

The supermodel hit the red carpet for the occasion at Casa Cipriani, attending as the date of Browne — who, in addition to being named the CFDA’s chairman come January 2023, is also nominated this evening for its Awards’ American Menswear Designer of the Year honor.

Hadid’s Browne ensemble, straight off the designer’s spring 2023 Paris Fashion Week runway, featured a clashing red, white and blue suit, featuring a tweed plaid vest with frayed edges, a vertically striped set of trousers and a braided belt. In true punk fashion, Hadid nonchalantly layered the attire with Browne’s white cropped button-up shirt, as well as the suit’s blue-hued tweed blazer slung over her shoulder. A rebellious finish was found in smoky blue lipstick and a nose ring, as well as Browne’s viral logo jockstrap.

Gigi Hadid attends the 2022 CFDA Awards at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Nov. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Hadid completed her ensemble with a set of Browne’s signature viral shoes: Oxford-hybrid heels. This time around, the designer’s footwear encompassed a black patent leather Oxford styled as a heeled bootie, complete with a curved shaft, lace-up fronts and sharp triangular toes. Curved thin heels totaling at least 4 inches in height finished the set, adding a slick and preppy finish to Hadid’s look — particularly when layered over white socks accented with Browne’s signature blue and red stripes.

A closer look at Hadid’s heeled Browne Oxford booties. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid attends the 2022 CFDA Awards at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Nov. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The CFDA Awards honor the top designers and figures in the American fashion industry. This year’s Awards, held in New York City, will be hosted by Natasha Lyonne. In partnership with Amazon Fashion, the event will honor a range of individuals changing the fashion landscape today, including the late Virgil Abloh, Lenny Kravitz, Patti Wilson and Law Roach. The occasion also features a variety of star presenters, including Bella Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Keke Palmer and Amy Schumer.

