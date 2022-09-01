Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Commands Attention in High-Slit Dress & Sandals at Venice International Film Festival 2022

Georgina Rodriguez made an elegant arrival at the “Tar” red carpet premiere during the 79thVenice Film Festival in a custom dress by Genny.

The 28-year-old fiancée of Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo wore a black halter neck dress with a thigh-high slit that allows for more mobility and as a bonus, puts attention on her shoes. Speaking of footwear, Rodriguez wore peep-toe sandals to match the all-black ensemble, making the dazzling gold neckline of her dress stand out.

Georgina Rodriguez attends the “Tar” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2022 in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images

Rodríguez was recently announced as the face of Genny’s fall 2022 ad campaign, modeling the brand’s newest designer pieces in a breathtaking concrete Spanish villa. Though this is her first major fashion campaign, Rodríguez has previously modeled for underwear and swimwear brand Yamamay and Swiss watch and jewelry brand Chopard.

Georgina Rodriguez attends the “Tar” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2022 in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images

Also representing Genny on the red carpet was its creative director Sara Cavazza. The designer donned an all-black suit from the Genny FW22 Runway Collection with a silver and black trimmed crop top underneath. Cavazza completed the look with translucent and bowed pointed-toe heels tied into the sheen of her top.

Sara Cavazza Facchini attends the “Tar” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2022 in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from August 31—September 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore, who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

