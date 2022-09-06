Gemma Chan Gleams in Gold Floral Gown for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Premiere at the Venice Film Festival

Gemma Chan shone at the Venice Film Festival for the world premiere of Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling.” The thriller film, which also stars Wilde, Harry Styles, Chris Pine and Florence Pugh, launches in theaters on Sept. 23.

Chan arrived at the Palazzo del Cinema on the Lido for the occasion in glamorous style, wearing a Louis Vuitton gown. Designed by Nicolas Ghesquiere, her floor-length number was covered in light-catching gold sequins and featured crossed straps at the neck to create a halter-style silhouette. Completing the dress were large blush-hued 3D floral appliqués that grew larger as they reached its hem. A diamond bracelet, rings and delicate drop earrings finished Chan’s ensemble.

Gemma Chan attends the “Don’t Worry Darling” premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Vinnie Levine/MEGA

When it came to shoes, the “Crazy Rich Asians” actress‘ footwear wasn’t visible. However, it’s likely she opted for a similarly toned or metallic pair of heeled sandals or pumps. Both styles have been top trends at the Festival this season, worn by stars including Wild, Pugh and Julianne Moore.

Nick Kroll, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde, Sydney Chandler, Harry Styles and Gemma Chan attend the “Don’t Worry Darling” premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Daniele Cifalà / MEGA

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from Aug. 31—Sept. 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore, who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

