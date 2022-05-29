Gemma Chan Sparkles in Beaded Floral Corset Gown and Hidden Heels at Cannes Film Festival 2022

Gemma Chan was elegant while attending the closing ceremony of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.
The “Crazy Rich Asians” actress stepped onto the red carpet in a structured gown from Louis Vuitton. Featuring a strapless column silhouette, her Nicolas Ghesquiere-designed ensemble was covered in allover sparkly silver beadwork, with pale blue accents connected together — almost appearing like flower petals or stained glass. The intricate dress also included vertical beading and a structured bodice, reminiscent of vintage corsetry.
Stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray finished Chan’s outfit with delicate earrings and a large diamond bangle, encircling a sparkling blue gemstone.
Chan’s high heels weren’t visible beneath her gown’s long train. However, it’s likely Corbin-Murray dressed the actress in a coordinating pair of mules, pointed-toe pumps or sandals. The three styles have all made the rounds on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet this season, appearing on numerous stars including Cara Delevingne, Sharon Stone and Anne Hathaway.