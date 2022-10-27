Gal Gadot Channels Wonder Woman in Red, Gold Bangles & Stilettos at Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Collection Launch Party

Gal Gadot was seeing red at Tiffany & Co.’s latest launch. The fine jewelry brand’s Lock collection features a range of mixed metals and textures in two-toned bracelets, necklaces and more, crafted from gold, silver and sparkling diamonds.

Arriving at the Sunset Tower Hotel for the occasion, Gadot wore a draped crimson dress. The “Wonder Woman” star’s gown featured a slim fit with a curved neckline, creating a faintly cape-like silhouette with a backless cut. Accentuating her ensemble were gleaming stacked gold Tiffany & Co. Lock bangles — sharply referencing her superhero role — and small stud earrings.

Gal Gadot attends Tiffany & Co.’s Lock dinner at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood on Oct. 26, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner

When it came to footwear, Gadot slipped on a set of black sandals to complete her look. The “Death on the Nile” star’s ensemble included multiple crossed front straps and thin soles, creating a cutout effect. Though her heels were not visible, the actress’ pair was likely finished with thin stiletto heels totaling 3-5 inches in height, similarly to its traditional silhouette over the years.

A closer look at Gadot’s heels. CREDIT: Michael Buckner

Tiffany & Co. celebrated the launch of its new Lock collection with a VIP dinner in West Hollywood. The event, hosted by Alexandre Arnault and Anthony Ledru, was held at the Sunset Tower Hotel. The event also featured a star-studded red carpet, with guests including Kim Kardashian, Gal Gadot, Hailey Bieber, Alexandra Daddario, Halsey, Zoë Kravitz, Zoey Deutch, Miranda Kerr, Alexa Demie, Landon Barker and more in attendance.

