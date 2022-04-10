Gabrielle Union Goes Mod in Bubble Skirt and Glossy Mules at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022

Gabrielle Union went futuristic in Santa Monica for the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday.

While presenting Favorite Breakout Artist to Olivia Rodrigo with singer Charlie Puth, the “Cheaper by the Dozen” actress wore a silver cutout top by Armani. The long-sleeved number featured a slightly cropped silhouette with a wavy texture — which twisted at the front, creating a row of mini cutouts. The top was paired with a similarly toned bubble miniskirt with large side pockets. Completing Union’s ensemble was a shiny beaded gold necklace and delicate earrings.

Charlie Puth and Gabrielle Union speak onstage at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 on April 9. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

For footwear, Union’s ensemble was boosted with a set of dark brown mules. Styled by Thomas Christos, the set featured wide toe straps, platform soles and chunky heels totaling 3-4 inches. Adding a modern sheen was an allover glossy texture, pairing smoothly with Union’s subtly metallic outfit. Polishing off the set was a trendy anklet that matched her necklace, as well.

Gabrielle Union presents award for favorite breakout artist at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 on April 9. CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards celebrates the year’s best children’s movies, TV shows and music, which are nominated by the channel’s global viewers. The evening’s top winners included Olivia Rodrigo, Zendaya, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and Charli and Dixie D’Amelio. The night also marked a return for “iCarly” star Miranda Cosgrove, who won Favorite Female TV Star — an award she was nominated for five times during the show’s original 2007-2013 run. The event was additionally star-studded with appearances by Heidi Klum, Chloe Bailey, Joshua Peck and Sabrina Carpenter, among other celebrities.

