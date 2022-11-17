Gabrielle Union Sparkles in Striped Black & White Dress With Dramatic Braid Hairdo at ‘Strange World’ UK Premiere

Gabrielle Union had all eyes on her while arriving at the UK premiere of her new movie, “Strange World” held at Cineworld, Leicester Square in London today. The Disney+ film officially premieres on Nov. 23 and also stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Lucy Liu, Dennis Quaid and Jaboukie Young-White.

Union made a striking style statement on the red carpet, arriving in a sparkling black and white striped gown by Elie Saab. The garment had thin spaghetti straps, a square neckline, slightly ruffled hem and modest train.

Gabrielle Union attends the “Strange World” UK premiere at Cineworld, Leicester Square on Nov. 17, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

(L-R) Jake Gyllenhaal, Gabrielle Union and Jaboukie Young-White attend the “Strange World” UK Premiere at Cineworld, Leicester Square on Nov. 17, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

To further elevate the moment, Union styled her hair in a chic braided updo that gave the illusion of a flower due to its many pedals. To place more emphasis on her look, the “Being Mary Jane” star simply accessorized with small hoop earrings. For glam, she went with a soft smokey eye and a shimmering, neutral pout.

Unfortunately, the length of Union’s dress didn’t allow for a peak at her footwear choice but it would be no surprise if she completed her look with a towering set of platform heels, strappy sandals or a set of sharp pointed-toe pumps.

Gabrielle Union attends the “Strange World” UK premiere at Cineworld, Leicester Square on Nov. 17, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to her footwear style, Union tends to gravitate towards thong sandals by Magda Butrym, By Far, and Gia Couture’s collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. She’s also known for wearing strappy sandals and tall boots by top brands, including Paris Texas, Tamara Mellon, and Tabitha Simmons. While off-duty, the entertainer prefers athletic sneakers usually by Adidas, Reebok, and Nike.

