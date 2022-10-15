×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Gabrielle Union Gives Gilded Glamour in Geometric Mesh Prada Gown and Hidden Heels at the New York Film Festival

By Amina Ayoud
Amina Ayoud

Amina Ayoud

More Stories By Amina

View All
Gabrielle Union, Perfection N Prada, Arrives At The Closing Night Of NYFF60 Presentation Of “The Inspection‚Äù In New York, NY
Gabrielle Union Launches First Shoe Collection With New York & Company
Gabrielle Union Launches First Shoe Collection With New York & Company
Gabrielle Union Launches First Shoe Collection With New York & Company
Gabrielle Union Launches First Shoe Collection With New York & Company
View Gallery 8 Images

Gabrielle Union graced the red carpet yesterday during the closing night of the 60th New York Film Festival for the presentation of “The Inspection,” held at Alice Tully Hall in the Lincoln Center in New York. Union joined her cast members at the final day of the event in a custom Prada gown and hidden heels.

Making for a colorful statement on the carpet, the “10 Things I Hate About You” actress was dressed in a brown and gold geometric dress, the construction consisting of a long sleeve slightly see-through mesh maxi embellished with interlocking gilded triangles resembling Prada’s logo. Union wore little to no jewelry beyond a few silver rings and shiny studs, and wore her dark brown braided locks up and out of her face.

Related

Gabrielle Union Goes Neon in Green Wedges & Shirtdress for 'The Inspection' Press Conference at the New York Film Festival

Emma Watson Embraces Socks with Heels Trend in Lace Dress & Tailored Jacket for Prada Paradoxe Launch

Mariah Carey Chooses Risky Sheer Dress & Strappy Sandals for Date Night with Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka

Gabrielle Union arrived at the closing night of the 60th New York Film Festival Presentation of "The Inspection," held at Alice Tully Hall in Lincoln Center in New York, New York on Oct. 14, 2022.
Gabrielle Union arrived at the closing night of the 60th New York Film Festival Presentation of “The Inspection,” held at Alice Tully Hall in Lincoln Center on Oct. 14, 2022.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Like her clothing, the ever fashionable actress tends to gravitate towards a few frequented simplified styles for footwear. Although her footwear in this outfit isn’t visible,  Union usually wears thong sandals by Magda Butrym, By Far and Gia Couture’s collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

She’s also known for wearing strappy sandals and tall boots by top brands, including Paris Texas, Tamara Mellon and Tabitha Simmons. While off-duty, Union prefers an athletic sneaker usually by Adidas, Reebok, or Nike.

“The Inspection” tells the story of a young gay man who is rejected by his mother and finds unexpected strength, camaraderie and support after he joins the Marines. The new A24 film is set to release in theaters on Nov. 18.

For the press conference at the film festival, Union wore a a cotton moire longline shirtdress with brown trousers from Christopher John Rogers’ latest collection. Union completed her look with a contrasting footwear choice by Paris Texas, brightening her outfit’s earth-tone hues, slipping into neon green wedges with an open-toe element. As a statement piece, Union’s shoes enlivened her look’s formalwear style.

PHOTOS: See all of the shoes from Gabrielle Union’s first collection with New York & Company.

FILA Sponsored By FILA

All ‘Eyez’ on the FILA x 2PAC Collection

FILA and the Shakur Estate launch special-edition collection of footwear, apparel, and accessories.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad