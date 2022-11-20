Gabrielle Union Goes Dark in Lace Prada Gown and Platforms at Governors Awards 2022

Gabrielle Union brought a slick take to the LBD at the 13th annual Governors Awards.

Arriving at Fairmont Century Plaza for the occasion, the “Strange World” star wore a custom Prada gown. Styled by Thomas Christos Kikis, her ensemble featured a sleeveless silhouette crafted from horizontal black floral lace, paneled with built-in high-waisted briefs. Complete with a slick thigh-high slit, Union’s ensemble was finished with a black satin triangular clutch and matching hair pin — both by Prada — as well as sparkling yellow and silver diamond rings and earrings.

Gabrielle Union attends the 2022 Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Nov. 19, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to footwear, the “Being Mary Jane” star’s heels could not be seen. However, as revealed on Kikis’ Instagram, her attire was complete with a set of $1,220 platform sandals. Her Prada pair featured wide toe straps and thin ankle straps, punctuated by thick soles — all crafted from black satin. The pair was finished with thick 5.25-inch block heels for a sky-high boost, as well as Prada’s metal triangular plaque on each toe strap for a whimsical monochrome touch.

Prada’s satin platform sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

The Governors Awards honor longtime talents in the film industry, as well as serve as a campaign for Oscar contenders. This year’s ceremony, held by the Academy at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, was hosted by Mindy Kaling. The evening awarded honorary Oscar Awards to Euzhan Palcy, Diane Warren and Peter Weir, as well as the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award to Michael J. Fox. The occasion also included numerous star attendees, including Cher, Margot Robbie, Janelle Monáe, Jennifer Lawrence, Florence Pugh, Angela Bassett, Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser and Tom Hanks.

