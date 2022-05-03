Gabrielle Union Shines Bright in Plunging Versace Glitter Dress & Platforms at Met Gala With Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union twinkles and shines in silver on fashion’s biggest night of the year. The “Deliver Us from Eva” star attended the 2022 Met Gala last night in New York City alongside her husband Dwyane Wade while posing on the famed steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Gabrielle Union at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Union went bold in a plunging silver Atelier Versace gown that featured a bold red floral appliqué on the front of the garment for a bright burst of color. The sleeveless dress also had a billowing floor-length hemline and incorporated a white train that wrapped around her waist and added a whimsical element with white floral appliqués adorning the dramatic piece of fabric that trailed behind her.

Gabrielle Union at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

The New York & Co. collaborator went sparkly in a bracelet, matching rings and dangling diamond-encrusted earrings that tied her look together seamlessly.

Although her hemline covered up her shoes, Union opted for a pair of Jimmy Choo’s “Dahl” platforms.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Wade, on the other hand, went with a white suit, sans top, that gave his attire an edgy finish. The outfit also had shiny gold buttons, and he accessorized it with a diamond-encrusted necklace.

The 2022 Met Gala’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” exploring the foundations of American fashion — specifically, identifiers of American style and individual designers. The exhibit will include 100 garments by independent designers and dressmakers from the 1800s to the mid-late 1900s in the Museum’s American Wing period rooms. There will also be “freeze frames” of film vignettes in each room, highlighting the aesthetics of eight different film directors: Janicza Bravo, Sofia Coppola, Julie Dash, Tom Ford, Regina King, Martin Scorsese, Autumn de Wilde and Chloé Zhao. Supported by Instagram and Condé Nast, the event raises funding for The Costume Institute’s exhibitions and future improvements. The exhibit will be open to the public starting on May 7, and — along with Part 1, which opened last September — close on Sept. 5, 2022.

Click through the gallery to see the best dressed at the 2022 Met Gala.