Gabrielle Union Sparkles in Chocolate Dress & Sandals With Dwyane Wade at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade made a fashionable appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday night.

While the legendary baller donned an ultra-sleek Gucci tuxedo and horsebit loafers for the special occasion, Union shimmered in a chocolate brown long-sleeve gown. The Valentino look delivered a subtly semi-sheer effect.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union hit the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. CREDIT: Variety

The “Cheaper by the Dozen” actress, who just debuted her first-ever shoe line with New York & Company, also wore black sandals and an assortment of sparkling jewelry by Messika Paris.

Gabrielle Union wore a chocolate brown gown featuring a subtly see-through design. CREDIT: Variety

A closer look at Wade and Union’s shoes on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. While he wore black leather horsebit loafers she showed off yellow toenails in black sandals. CREDIT: Variety

The 2022 Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — celebrate the top talents across the film industry. This year’s event, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. Leading the nominations is Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” as well as “Dune,” “Belfast,” “King Richard” and “West Side Story.”

The event’s nominees include a range of Hollywood’s top stars, including Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst and more. The evening concludes with a range of similarly star-studded after parties, hosted by the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Vanity Fair and more. You can also watch via streaming services like Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV.

