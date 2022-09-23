Gabrielle Union Sparkles In Beaded Mini Dress & Metallic Sandals With Dwyane Wade at ‘The Redeem Team’ Screening

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are two powerful fashion forces, but together they bring it up to a level that makes one of the most stylish celebrity couples. The dynamic duo proved this theory while arriving at a special screening of Netflix’s “The Redeem Team” in Hollywood, Calif., last night.

Union looked gorgeous in gold as she hit the red carpet at the Netflix Tudum. The “Cheaper by the Dozen” actress arrived in a metallic mini dress and matching overcoat. Both pieces were tiered with sparkling beads. The jacket had slightly pointed shoulders and wide lapels, while her dress featured a scooped neckline and small side pockets.

Gabrielle Union attends the screening Of Netflix’s “The Redeem Team” held at the Netflix Tudum Theater on Sept.22, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Union styled her hair in a top knot bun and accessorized with statement dangling earrings. For glam, she went with a shimmery eyeshadow and glossy neutral lip.

Related Gabrielle Union Chicly Elevates Printed Maxi Dress With Square-Toe Sandals for 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' With Dwyane Wade Taraji P. Henson is All Business for Kate Spade's Mental Health Panel in Tweed Skirt Suit & Wrapped Heels Issa Rae Elevates Distressed Skinny Jeans With Block-Heeled Sandals at Los Angeles Dodgers Game

Dwyane Wade brought a pop of color to the event, arriving in a vibrant floral yellow Gucci suit. The former Miami Heat basketball player complemented his outfit with a white button-down shirt and black boots.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend the screening Of Netflix’s “The Redeem Team” held at the Netflix Tudum Theater on Sept. 22, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

When it came down to the shoes, Union stayed true to a monochromatic moment by slipping into Jimmy Choo’s Minny Sandal. The silhouette had a metallic strap across the toe, around the ankle and was set on a thin stiletto heel.

Strappy sandals are taking center stage right now as one of the popular shoe styles. The heels have made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

A closer look at Gabrielle Union’s sandals on the red carpet at Los Angeles screening of “The Redeem Team.” CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Union and Wade set the bar high when it comes to fashion. The pair is known for making fashion-forward statements and coordinating their ensembles.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Gabrielle Union’s best street style moments.