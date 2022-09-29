×
Fran Drescher Suits Up in Double Breasted Blazer & Mesh Pointed-Toe Pumps at Variety’s Power of Women 2022 Event

By Amina Ayoud
Fran Drescher hit the red carpet at Variety’s Power of Women event yesterday in Beverly Hills, Calif. dressed in a black and white ensemble inspired by men’s suiting with peekaboo footwear.

The actress was suited up in a cropped black double-breasted blazer which she wore overtop a sparkling silver mock neck top, the metallic shine contrasting the stark black garment in a pleasing manner.

Fran Drescher attends Variety's Power of Women presented by Lifetime at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Fran Drescher attends Variety’s Power of Women presented by Lifetime at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sept. 28, 2022 in Los Angeles.
For bottoms, the “Happily Divorced” star donned pleated slightly oversized black slacks to match her blazer, the simple silhouette and color making the trousers extremely versatile. Drescher wore her dark brown tresses back and out of her face, styled down in curls and accessorized simply with a black leather shoulder bag and diamond-studded hoops.

Given Drescher’s history with eclectic fashions via her “The Nanny” character Fran Fine, it’s no brainer that she’d be a footwear expert. Matching her black suit, she wore slightly see-through black pointed pumps with stiletto style heels.

