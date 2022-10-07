Florence Pugh Looks Whimsically Elegant in Coral Sheer Dress & Strappy Sandals with Her Grandmother on ‘The Wonder’ Red Carpet

Florence Pugh is back with another movie, and another Valentino look. The “Little Women” actress hit the UK red carpet premiere for her newest movie, “The Wonder”, during the BFI London Film Festival on Friday. This time, she was accompanied by her grandmother Pat.

To the event, Pugh wore a stunning coral gown from Valentino’s FW22 Couture line. The dress featured thin spaghetti straps, a bra top with a cutout in the bodice and a thick bottom hem covered in feathers that Pugh threw around on the red carpet. She added dramatic earrings as well as rings and bracelets to the glamorous ensemble.

Florence Pugh and her grandmother attend “The Wonder” UK premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 07, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f

Pugh attends ‘The Wonder’ UK premiere during the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 7 CREDIT: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for BF

While the feather trim covered her feet, Pugh wore strappy metallic sandals underneath. The “Don’t Worry Darling” star tends to stick with styles like pointed-toe pumps, strappy sandals, and towering platforms from the likes of Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Valentino.

Pugh attends ‘The Wonder’ UK premiere during the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 7 CREDIT: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for BF

Of Pugh’s latest outings, she’s been wearing pieces from Valentino over and over again. She wore a dramatic black gown with silver sequins to Venice Film Festival from the fall 2022 couture collection. Earlier in the year, she attended the brand’s Couture show in Rome wearing a pink tulle gown. The sheer Valentino dress featured a halter neck. She also attended their runway show and after-party during Paris Fashion Week just last week.

