Florence Pugh Pops in White-Hot Sheer Gown and Platform Pumps at Governors Awards 2022

Florence Pugh took a sheer risk at the 13th annual Governors Awards.

Arriving at Fairmont Century Plaza for the occasion, Palmer wore a two-toned red gown. The “Don’t Worry Darling” star’s Victoria Beckham ensemble, hailing from the designer’s spring 2023 collection, featured a sleeveless silhouette with asymmetric white paneling over a sheer base layer. Accented by thin gold fringe and shiny gold polka dots, Pugh’s attire was sharply finished with a lightly squared draped neckline for a romantic twist. Her Rebecca Corbin-Murray-styled ensemble was finished with a thin nose ring, as well as numerous layered gold and diamond stud earrings and rings, by Tiffany. & Co. The look gained added drama from Tiffany & Co.’s own dramatic gold collar necklace, an archive piece featuring woven strands tipped with dangling gold feathers.

Florence Pugh attends the 2022 Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Nov. 19, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to shoes, the “Little Women” star’s footwear was hidden beneath her gown’ long hem. However, the style could be faintly seen from its sheer texture, revealed to be a towering set of platform pumps. The white style, creating a monochrome finish to Pugh’s look, featured leather upper with thick soles and closed toes, complemented by thin ankle straps. Towering heels totaling at least 5-6 inches in height finished the set, allowing her to further elevate her ensemble — literally — on the red carpet.

A closer look at Pugh’s platform pumps. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Governors Awards honor longtime talents in the film industry, as well as serve as a campaign for Oscar contenders. This year’s ceremony, held by the Academy at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, was hosted by Mindy Kaling. The evening awarded honorary Oscar Awards to Euzhan Palcy, Diane Warren and Peter Weir, as well as the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award to Michael J. Fox. The occasion also included numerous star attendees, including Cher, Margot Robbie, Janelle Monáe, Jennifer Lawrence, Florence Pugh, Angela Bassett, Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser and Tom Hanks.

PHOTOS: Discover more stars on the red carpet at the 2022 Governors Awards.