Florence Pugh Soars in Sheer Bodysuit Gown and Feather Pumps for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Premiere at Venice Film Festival

By Aaron Royce
“Bardo” Red Carpet – 79th Venice International Film Festival
Florence Pugh went bold at the Venice Film Festival for the world premiere of Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling.” The thriller film, which also stars Wilde, Harry Styles, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan, launches in theaters on Sept. 23.

Pugh arrived to the premiere in dramatic style, wearing a full ensemble from Valentino’s Fall 2022 couture collection, “The Beginning.” Designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, Pugh’s outfit prominently featured a black bodysuit overlaid with a sheer black corseted bodice, puffed off-the-shoulder sleeves and a voluminous, flowing train. Adding to the piece’s glamour were allover metallic flecks, making Pugh appear as though she was sprinkled with stardust.

Florence Pugh attends the “Don’t Worry Darling” premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 5, 2022.
CREDIT: Daniele Cifalà / MEGA

Completing the star’s outfit, styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, was a thin nose ring, sparkling Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace and flower-shaped stud earrings.

When it came to shoes, the “Little Women” actress opted for a matching set of black kitten heels, also by Valentino. Hailing from the same couture collection, her style featured glossy patent leather uppers with pointed toes, 2-3-inch heels and slingback straps. However, giving the pair a dramatic boost were bow-tied ankle straps topped with sprays of tall black feathers. The set added to Pugh’s ensemble’s overall glamour, creating a head-to-toe statement in the process.

A closer look at Pugh’s pumps.
CREDIT: Daniele Cifalà / MEGA
Nick Kroll, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde, Sydney Chandler, Harry Styles and Gemma Chan attend the “Don’t Worry Darling” premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 5, 2022.
CREDIT: Daniele Cifalà / MEGA

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from Aug. 31—Sept. 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore, who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

PHOTOS: See more of the red carpet arrivals at the 76th Venice International Film Festival.

